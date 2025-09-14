Is Burnley vs Liverpool on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, preview

Watch Burnley vs Liverpool as the Premier League champions welcome a newly promoted side to Anfield, with all the details on TV channels and live streams right here.

Burnley vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday 14 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moof, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Burnley were dealt a hammer blow at Old Trafford last time out in the Premier League, as Bruno Fernandes' last-gasp penalty meant the points stayed with Ruben Amorim's men.

Scott Parker will be looking for a response from his side at Turf Moor, but face the reigning champions and it won't be easy at all for the Clarets.

Liverpool boasts three wins from three and will see Sunday's clash in Lancashire as the ideal opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Will Alexander Isak make his debut, or will Arne Slot not want to disrupt his winning formula?

Read on as we bring you all the info on how to watch Liverpool vs Burnley online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Burnley vs Liverpool in the UK?

Burnley vs Liverpool has been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

Kick-off is slated for 2pm (BST) in the UK, and you can expect the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane to join you along the way.

Watch Burnley vs Liverpool in the US

Over in the States, USA Network has the TV rights to Burnley vs Liverpool, which doesn't have its own streaming service but is available to watch through cord-cutters like Sling and Fubo.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Can I watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Burnley vs Liverpool.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network. Coverage is geo-restricted but you can use a VPN if you're travelling outside the US right now.

Watch Burnley vs Liverpool from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Burnley's only win of the season so far came against Sunderland in a 2-0 home victory, thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony.

And despite netting twice at Old Trafford, the Clarets still came away with nothing as Anthony himself tripped Amad to award Amorim's side a lifeline, which they took from the spot.

Long-term absentee Connor Roberts could be back in the fold, as well as Jordan Beyer. Manuel Benson looks likely to miss out, so it will be business as usual for Parker and his men.

Liverpool have won eight of their nine away Premier League matches at Turf Moor against the Clarets and are so far the only side to boast a 100% record in the division.

The Reds are heavily tipped to retain their title this season, and it is no surprise given the early signs.

Marc Guehi's failed move did leave a sour taste as the transfer window slammed shut, but holding onto Joe Gomez remained a smart ploy, with the Merseysiders' squad arguably the best in the division, before Isak's arrival.

Jeremie Frimpong appears to have shaken off his early-season injury woes and is tipped to be under consideration this weekend.

Burnley vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Slot's men have quality all over the pitch and it is going to take a huge effort from the Clarets to best the reigning Premier League holders. We can see Hugo Ekitike finding the net in Lancashire, in a 3-1 win for the visitors.