Is Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen injured? Premier League injury update

Jorgen Strand Larsen withdrew from international duty for Norway at the start of the month, having missed Wolves' last Premier League game against Everton with an Achilles tendon issue.

Vitor Pereira’s side went on to lose the match 3-2 at Molineux, and currently sit bottom of the table with three defeats from their opening three games.

Wolves, who have only scored two goals so far this term, will be desperate to welcome back Strand Larsen, who was the subject of two bids in the summer transfer window from Newcastle.

Is Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen available this weekend?

Strand Larsen is a key source of goals for Wolves, and scored 14 in the Premier League last season. (Image credit: Alamy)

Strand Larsen, who initially joined Wolves on loan from Celta Vigo before making his switch permanent in July, scored 14 goals last season.

He will likely be a key figure for his side again this campaign, as they aim to avoid another year of relegation worries.

Vitor Pereira will be hoping to welcome Strand Larsen back to the starting line-up as soon as possible. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it appears as though his return will come sooner rather than later, although it is not yet clear whether he’ll be fit enough to play 90 minutes against Newcastle on Saturday.

Whilst Strand Larsen remains a doubt, Pereira will definitely be without youngster Leon Chiwome, who has sustained what is thought to be a serious knee injury.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who else is an injury doubt for Wolves this weekend?

There are also doubts over the availability of Ki-Jana Hoever and Hugo Bueno, who will both be subject to late fitness tests before the trip to St James’ Park, according to Birmingham World.

Wolves travel to Newcastle on September 13th for a 3pm kick-off, with a defeat potentially leaving them five points adrift of 17th.