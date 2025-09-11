Is Arsenal star William Saliba injured? Premier League injury update

William Saliba was substituted just five minutes into Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool, having picked up an ankle injury in the warm-up.

Arsenal went on to endure a miserable afternoon at Anfield, losing the game 1-0 and surrendering their perfect start to the Premier League season just before the international break.

The Gunners, who will be keen not to fall further behind their title challengers by suffering back-to-back defeats, have a string of tricky-looking fixtures coming up this month against Nottingham Forest, Athletic Club and Manchester City.

Is Arsenal’s William Saliba available this weekend?

Saliba has been a consistent performer for Arsenal since his move from Saint-Etienne

Saliba has been an ever-reliable member of Mikel Arteta’s defensive line in recent seasons, having signed from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27m.

In fact, Saliba has recently been voted by FourFourTwo as the second-best central defender in the world right now , and is a crucial part of Arsenal’s rear guard.

Mikel Arteta has a growing list of injury concerns to contend with

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways with a victory over Nottingham Forest this weekend, who themselves welcome new manager, and former Tottenham Hotspur chief, Ange Postecoglou to the dugout for the very first time.

It appears, however, as though the game will come too soon for Saliba, who withdrew from the France team for their round of international fixtures as a result of his knock.

How long is William Saliba set to be out for?

And it looks as though the news might get worse for Arsenal, who, according to French outlet L'Équipe , could lose the influential centre-back for up to four weeks.

Saliba’s injury has added to an already growing list of fitness concerns for Arteta, who is also currently without Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Arsenal welcome Forest to the Emirates' Stadium on September 13th, for a 12:30pm kick-off.