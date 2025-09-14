How to watch Man City vs Man United: Live streams, TV details, preview for Manchester derby

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United today in the 197th Manchester derby, as the blue and red halves of the city go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium for the first time this season.

Man City vs Man Utd key information • Date: Sunday 14 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

All eyes this weekend will circle around the north-west as Manchester City host Manchester United in the latest Manchester derby instalment.

Ruben Amorim is yet to taste defeat in this fixture, and has Amad's heroics to thank after an enthralling last-gasp winner against the Blues back in December 2024.

The reverse fixture at Old Trafford was dubbed one of the most boring of all time as the two sides played out a drab 0-0 contest towards the back end of the 2024/25 campaign. But it's rivalries revisited on MD4 of the new Premier League season.

In this guide, FourFourTwo explains all about how to watch City vs United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the UK

Man City vs Man Utd is the feature point of Sky Sports' football coverage this weekend.

Kick-off is slated for 4:30pm (BST) in the UK, and will follow on from Burnley's meeting with Liverpool earlier in the day.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the US

Over in the States, Peacock has the rights to Man City vs Man Utd.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.

Can I watch City vs United for free?

You can watch Man City vs Man United for free in Azerbaijan, where public broadcaster Idman TV is showing the game on TV and on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Man City vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

Pep Guardiola sanctioned the signing of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma just before the transfer deadline, with James Trafford now having to compete with one of the world's best just months after his return to the club.

City are seemingly plagued with injuries too, with Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, John Stones, Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic all set to be assessed before Manchester United's visit.

Guardiola will be looking for a response from his team on home soil, after they threw away their slender one-goal lead against Brighton last time out and beating their local rivals would go a long way to helping wash away those lingering thoughts.

As for Manchester United, Andre Onana has been shipped out to Turkey, having joined Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the season.

Amorim will now have to pick whether Sene Lammens gets his debut on the biggest possible occasion, or whether the shaky Altay Bayindir gets the nod in this one.

Elsewhere, early scares for Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount seem to have been shaken off, with Noussair Mazaraoui also rumoured to be back in the fold.

In attack, Bryan Mbeumo is off the mark in the Premier League thanks to his strike against Burnley, but whether Benjamin Sesko finally gets the nod remains to be seen.

Man City vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 2-2 Man Utd

Both Manchester clubs have endured shaky starts to the new Premier League season, and we can see a draw playing out at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.