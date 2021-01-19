EFL reports 32 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff last week

There were 32 positive coronavirus tests reported among EFL players and staff last week, the league has announced, but that represented less than one per cent of the tests carried out.

In all, 4,598 individuals were tested as part of the twice-weekly programme between Monday and Sunday of last week.

The EFL said 53 of the 72 clubs reported no positive cases.

The twice-weekly testing is being funded by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with the latest Government guidance.

Tuesday night’s match between Crawley and Stevenage in League Two has been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the West Sussex club.

Crawley were one of the clubs criticised for the dressing room celebrations which followed their FA Cup third-round victory over Leeds.

A new date for the fixture will be set in due course, the EFL said.