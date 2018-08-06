El Hadary retires from international football aged 45

Essam El Hadary has announced he is retiring from international duty at the age of 45.

The goalkeeper became the oldest player in World Cup history when he played for Egypt against Saudi Arabia at Russia 2018.

Although Egypt were beaten, El Hadary marked usurping previous record holder Faryd Mondragon by saving a first-half spot-kick from Fahad Al-Muwallad.

El Hadary, who won the Africa Cup of Nations four times with his country, confirmed his retirement in a social media post on Monday.

"I am very proud to have played with the national team in 159 internationals, participating in unprecedented achievements," El Hadary wrote on Facebook.

"I hope that I have succeeded in my mission over the past years. I extend my thanks and gratitude to my family, who have borne the difficulties of my life and supported me in all my steps."

El Hadary is on the books of Egyptian club Ismaily.