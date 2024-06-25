Euro 2024: England fans could face drinking ban after crowd trouble

Supporters at Euro 2024 could be denied alcohol at future matches

Fans at Euro 2024 could be banned from drinking in the stands after cups were thrown at players during Italy’s clash with Croatia on Monday night.

Players were targeted with the plastic beer receptacles as they took corners and free kicks close to the touchline, and the result could be a complete ban on drinks during matches. That will mean a return to the familiar for England fans, who are unable to drink at Premier League stadiums.

