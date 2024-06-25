Euro 2024: England fans could face drinking ban after crowd trouble

Fans at Euro 2024 could be banned from drinking in the stands after cups were thrown at players during Italy’s clash with Croatia on Monday night.

Players were targeted with the plastic beer receptacles as they took corners and free kicks close to the touchline, and the result could be a complete ban on drinks during matches. That will mean a return to the familiar for England fans, who are unable to drink at Premier League stadiums.

"Players are experiencing plastic cups being thrown at the pitch and it's happening more and more," BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce during the Italy Croatia clash. "I was speaking to some Germans yesterday and they were saying they won't let it carry on. They will stop people drinking."

England fans have already seen their alcohol intake restricted at Euro 2024, with fans limited to a weaker 2.8% beer in the opening match against Serbia amid fears of trouble between the two sets of supporters.

Three Lions fans were also only allowed to buy two beers having been identified by Gelsenkirchen Police as potentially “very aggressive” when inebriated. Three England fans were arrested before the Serbia match, but there were no other incidents at the Veltins-Arena.

As things stand, though, fans will be able to drink in the stands for the final group match against Slovenia. England could be in a celebratory mood by full time, with a victory enough to secure top spot in Group C.

