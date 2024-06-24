WATCH: Copa America wheels out brilliant Euros innovation that's been missing in Germany

As we reach the tail end of the Euro 2024 group stage, the tournament in Germany has been pretty entertaining so far. We’ve had brilliant goals, last-minute winners, an under-the-radar instant classic between Turkey and Albania, with the comforting familiarity of an underwhelming England group stage draw.

But there is one thing that’s missing. One of our favourite Euro 2020 innovations was the little remote control car that would zoom onto the pitch to deliver the ball for kick-off.

Yes, it was all in the name of advertising, but credit where credit’s due – an internet sensation was born. But when Euro 2024 kicked off last week, the little car was nowhere to be seen.

Fear not though, micro-motor vehicle enthusiasts. You can still get your fix this summer.



That’s because Copa America, which is currently taking place in the United States of America has a brand new delivery method for the ball. Viewers tuning into the late-night Copa action will have seen a tiny yellow delivery truck, complete with a cardboard box containing the match ball making its way onto the pitch for kick-off. Irresistible.

And yes, it’s another one of the marketing men, as the van has the Mercado Libre (an Argentine online marketplace company) logo on, but unless you have the constitution of Roy Keane, you can’t help but raise a smile when you see it in action.

Copa America you have charmed me pic.twitter.com/FAMV0cKuB1June 23, 2024

Following the success of the little car’s debut at Euro 2020, a tiny Volkswagon campervan was in use for the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament. But the German automobile company’s contract with UEFA has now ended, with electric car manufacturer BYD now the official mobility partner (you read that correctly) for Euro 2024.

While there’s been no sign of a little car yet in Germany, consider this our plea to you, BYD, to bring one back for the knockout phase.

