WATCH: Copa America wheels out brilliant Euros innovation that's been missing in Germany

published

The tiny car was one of our favourite Euro 2020 innovations and it's now headed stateside for Copa America

mercado libre remote control car delivers the match ball at copa america 2024
A Mercado Libre remote control car delivers the match ball at Copa America 2024 (Image credit: Future)

As we reach the tail end of the Euro 2024 group stage, the tournament in Germany has been pretty entertaining so far. We’ve had brilliant goals, last-minute winners, an under-the-radar instant classic between Turkey and Albania, with the comforting familiarity of an underwhelming England group stage draw. 

But there is one thing that’s missing. One of our favourite Euro 2020 innovations was the little remote control car that would zoom onto the pitch to deliver the ball for kick-off. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.