England squad for opening qualifiers

West Ham United defender Upson had a poor World Cup and was left out of the squad that faced Hungary in a friendly earlier this month but has another chance to stake his claim at centre-back because of the absence of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand, who is still weeks away from full fitness.

Although Capello opted to blood youngsters like Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs - who keeps his place - in the match against Hungary, the Italian has named a familiar looking group, although Chelsea pair Terry and Frank Lampard are missing with injuries.

Both were injured in Saturday's Premier League win against Stoke City with Lampard needing surgery.

Fulham striker Bobby Zamora, who made his international debut against Hungary is out after injuring a thigh playing against Blackpool at the weekend.

Darren Bent, who was overlooked for the World Cup, could get another chance to impress in attack.

England play Bulgaria at Wembley next Friday and face Switzerland away on September 7.

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson (West Bromwich Albion), Ben Foster (Birmingham City), Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Defenders: Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), Matthew Upson (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), James Milner (Manchester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Shaun Wright-Phillips (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Darren Bent (Sunderland), Carlton Cole (West Ham United), Peter Crouch (Tottenham Hotspur), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

