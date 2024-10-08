England star open to Manchester United move, following stunning performances

England are set to return to action in the Nations League against Greece and Finland over the next week, but one member of the squad has been discussing the possibility of moving to Manchester United.

Lee Carsley started life as England caretaker manager strongly, securing two victories against Republic of Ireland and Finland in September. Some bold selections were made for his England squad, too, which proved to pay off for the 50-year-old.

But, despite the uncertainty and issues surrounding Manchester United at the moment, one member of the Three Lions squad has revealed they're open to moving to the Red Devils if the opportunity presents itself.

England midfielder Angel Gomes open to Manchester United return

Gomes has been starring for Lille (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Gomes has into the final year of his contract at Lille, meaning he can start discussing possible moves to clubs outside of France from January - so is a Manchester United return possible?

“As amazing as it would be, after finding happiness abroad I know [playing in the Premier League] is not the be-all and end-all,” Gomes told The Times.

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no [to Manchester United].”

Angel Gomes made his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace aged 16

Gomes came through the Manchester United academy before making his debut for the first team against Crystal Palace in May 2017 at just 16-years-old. In doing so, he became the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953, and also became the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The midfielder remained at Manchester United until 2020, but only made 10 apperances in all competitions. Gomes moved to Lille on a free transfer that summer, before immediately being loaned out to Boavista in Portugal for a season.

VIDEO: Why Cole Palmer Is The Best Player In The Premier League Right Now

After getting back to Lille in 2021, Gomes has thrived in Ligue 1, progressively playing more matches and earning more responsibility within the first team - so much so that he was the league's joint-top assist provider last term.

Gomes' performances at Lille earned him a call up to the England first team in September, with his debut coming during the Three Lions' 2-0 win away to the Republic of Ireland.

If Gomes does return to Manchester United, though, it would inevitably see him deployed in a completely different position. Indeed, the 24-year-old operates from a deeper position in midfield for the national team and Lille, which is the antithesis of the attacking areas he played while at Manchester United.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Manchester United would be able to sign Gomes, with some top clubs expected to try and sign him, too. A free deal is certainly tempting, though the lack of promise of first team football would surely put the diminutive midfielder off an Old Trafford return.