'England's only world-class player': Graeme Souness lauds Harry Kane as Tottenham star honoured for breaking goals record

Harry Kane is "England's only world-class footballer" in the eyes of Graeme Souness, who has piled praise upon Tottenham (opens in new tab)'s new all-time leading goalscorer.

Having broken the late Jimmy Greaves' record by striking his 267th goal for the club in the recent 1-0 win over Manchester City (opens in new tab), Kane was honoured for his achievement ahead of Sunday's London derby against West Ham (opens in new tab).

Greaves' widow Irene and Spurs legend Ledley King presented Kane with a trophy prior to kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Souness was working as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Lovely moment for Kane as he is presented with a trophy for surpassing Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer!

And, speaking before the game, Souness expressed nothing but admiration for Kane, who has netted 19 times in all competitions this season. The former Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Scotland midfielder said:

"We touched on it before, when he was getting his award...he's a scorer of all types of goals - but he's a real football player. He can produce the killer pass. He curls things in; he smashes things in; he taps things in. He's just a top man. He is England's only world-class footballer, for me."

Whether Kane is England's only world-class player is up for debate – his international teammate Jude Bellingham is already, understandably, being talked about in such terms – but he's proved yet again in 2022/23 that he is one of his country's best ever.