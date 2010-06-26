English-born octopus predicts German win

The eight-armed creature has been prompted to predict all of Germany's results in South Africa to date, and is claimed to have a 100 percent success rate so far.

Paul predicts the results by selecting a mussel from one of two water glasses, each marked with the country's flags.

Spokeswoman Tanja Munzig revealed that Paul has already correctly forecasted that Germany would beat Australia and Ghana, but lose to Serbia.

And if his latest prediction is correct, Fabio Capello's men are set to suffer heartbreak at the hands of their old enemy once again and head home from the World Cup early.