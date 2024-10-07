English team pull out of European competition citing fixture congestion

Fixture congestion has been a major talking point for a couple of years now, with the plans for an extended Club World Cup to take place at the end of this season leading more and more managers to speak out about the issue.

“I don't think we protect the players. It's completely wrong how many games there are," said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca last month, joining a growing chorus of players and managers calling for a reduction in the schedule and rumblings of potential strike action.

Might we actually see any clubs go as far as following the example of Bury FC?

Bury FC withdraw from cross-European semi-pro FENIX Trophy

Bury face a fixture pile-up and have withdrawn from the FENIX Trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

Yes, that's Bury - the former EFL club, brought low by liquidation, now plying its trade down in the North West Counties League alongside Ramsbottom United and FC Isle of Man.

Appropriately enough, Bury were invited to play in this year's FENIX Trophy, a competition for semi-professional teams across Europe. FC United of Manchester won it for a second time last season, if you want an idea of the level.

United of Manchester Fans look on during the National League North match against Salford City in 2017 (Image credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bury were drawn against Finnish side Gilla FC for the first round of the 16-team knockout tournament, but had have to withdraw after being unable to find an appropriate gap in their schedule for the fixture. They are the second side to pull out, after Walton & Hersham also dropped out last month due to an 'organisational miscommunication'.

The Shakers are having to play catch-up on their fixture list in the league as well being one game away from qualifying for the first round proper of the FA Cup. Bury have played five games fewer than table-topping Ramsbottom, who have an eight-point lead.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bury are the only step 9 side left in the FA cup qualifying stage, and will travel to face step 7 Harborough Town on Saturday afternoon.

Explaining their FENIX Trophy withdrawal, Bury said in a club statement: "Following discussions amongst the board & management team, it was felt that our recent cup successes coupled with the Finnish weather, it would be difficult to arrange a date before the first round concludes in December."

Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

The FENIX Trophy organisers tweeted in response: "Just to clarify, we have no ill will towards Bury as we know it is not easy to manage the congestion of the calendar, but we cannot help but be disappointed with how we have arrived at this point and the consequences of this withdrawal on our tournament, after two games already played.

"Having said that, we wish Bury success in their promotion push - as Chelsea and Tottenham proved last season, it’s always an advantage not play in Europe mid week."

Elsewhere in the FENIX Trophy, Glasgow-based Caledonian Braves will take on Venus Bucuresti, Welsh side Llantwit Major will face Belgian outfit Berchem Sport, and FC United of Manchester will begin their title defence against the Czech Republic's Prague Raptors.

Manchester United withdrew from the FA Cup in 1999/2000

There is already precedent for a big club pulling out of a major tournament due to fixture pile-up: Manchester United infamously did not enter the 1999/2000 FA Cup because of their commitments in the inaugural Club World Cup in January 2000. The FA encouraged that decision, laughably believing it would help England's bid to host the 2006 World Cup.

Sir Alex Ferguson said at the time: "We can't go for them all. We can't play in the FA Cup and in Brazil. That would be impossible. We're in a no-win situation here. The criticism we would have received if we hadn't gone would have been unthinkable - and that's a Scotsman speaking."

United subsequently went out in the group stage.