English team pull out of European competition citing fixture congestion

A pile-up of cup games and difficulties finding a date have led to the withdrawal

Fixture congestion has been a major talking point for a couple of years now, with the plans for an extended Club World Cup to take place at the end of this season leading more and more managers to speak out about the issue.

“I don't think we protect the players. It's completely wrong how many games there are," said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca last month, joining a growing chorus of players and managers calling for a reduction in the schedule and rumblings of potential strike action.

