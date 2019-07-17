Milan consider bid for Manchester United defender after being priced out of Dejan Lovren move

Milan could turn their attention towards Eric Bailly after failing to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool, report Tuttosport.

The Rossoneri had made Lovren one of their leading transfer targets as they seek to bolster their defence ahead of next season.

However, they have been put off by Liverpool's £18m valuation and are now searching for alternatives.

Bailly is one name that has been mentioned at San Siro, with the Ivory Coast international now into the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

The former Villarreal centre-back missed most of last season through injury and it is unclear whether or not he is in Ole Gunner Solskjaer's plans.

Milan have also included Newcastle's Fabian Schar and Schalke's Matija Nastasic on their shortlist.

