'Eric Cantona pushed a plate of biscuits over and, in his French accent, asked me, "Would you like… a Jammie Dodger?" I said, “No thank you, Eric"': Actor describes appearing in film with Manchester United legend

Eric Cantona has become a serious actor since retiring from football - and one Manchester United fan had the pleasure of appearing alongside him in a film

GERMANY - APRIL 09: FUSSBALL: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE/DORTMUND - MANCHESTER UNITED 1:0 am 9.4.97, Eric CANTONA (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)
Eric Cantona is now a film star after playing for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eric Cantona has enjoyed an ecletic life after retiring from professional football upon leaving Manchester United in 1997. He has captained the France national beach football team, been the director of soccer at New York Cosmos and, what he is now most well-known for, acted in a number of major films and adverts.

Justin Moorhouse, most famous for playing a Manchester City fan in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, appeared in the 2009 film Looking for Eric, a sports comedy-drama film directed by Ken Loach and featuring Eric Cantona that follows a middle-aged postman going through difficulties in his life.

