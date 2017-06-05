Eriksen hints at being open to Barcelona move

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen suggested it would be hard to turn down Barcelona if they were to make a move for him.

The Denmark international has developed into a key figure at the Premier League side since joining from Ajax in 2013 and his performances at White Hart Lane have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Recent reports suggested Barca are keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old's progress and Eriksen has hinted he would be open to a move to Camp Nou.

However, he added he could just as easily stay at Tottenham, where he is contracted until 2020.

"There are always a lot of rumours," Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet.

"Barcelona are a fantastic club and there are not a lot of players who would say no to them.

"But there is a difference between just monitoring a player and concrete interest. I do not really have an opinion on it while there is no concrete interest.

"I see myself at the highest level in the future, that is my dream. That might be in two years or in three years and it could be at Tottenham or elsewhere.

"I still have a contract with Tottenham for a few more years."