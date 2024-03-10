Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives update after Ederson injury blow vs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pessimistic when asked about Ederson after the Brazilian goalkeeper came off injured in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Ederson suffered an injury in Sunday's huge title clash as he collided with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the 47th minute.

The Brazilian tried to play on, but eventually had to be replaced by Stefan Ortega in the 56th minute.

"It doesn’t look good," Guardiola told beIN Sports when asked about the goalkeeper's injury after the game.

Losing the Brazilian would represent a big blow for City and Guardiola – especially at this stage of the season.

Sunday's draw at Liverpool leaves City a point behind both the Reds and leaders Arsenal with 10 rounds of the Premier League remaining.

With a trip to Brighton in the Premier League postponed due to their progress in the FA Cup, City meet Newcastle next weekend instead in the quarter-finals of the knockout competition.

Next up for the champions in the Premier League is another huge match at home to current leaders Arsenal at the Etihad on March 31st. And Guardiola's side are also through to the last eight of the Champions League, with the draw to take place on Friday.

The Catalan will hope to have Ederson back sooner rather than later with the big matches coming thick and fast as City seek to repeat last season's historic treble triumph.

