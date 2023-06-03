Erling Haaland has the opportunity to break ANOTHER record in FA Cup final

Erling Haaland could break another record if he scores in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, adding to an ever-growing list of feats he has set this season.

As part of an exhaustive list, Haaland's goalscoring prowess has seen him manage 52 goals in all competitions and set countless records, including becoming the first player in Premier League history to score three consecutive hat-tricks in home matches, becoming the first top-flight player to score 50 goals in a season since 1931 and, of course, scoring the most amount of goals ever managed in a Premier League campaign.

Perhaps most pertinently, though, is that Haaland became the first player to have five goal involvements in a Manchester derby, when he managed a hat-trick and two assists in their 6-3 mauling of the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

While there are plenty of other historic moments achieved by Haaland this season, he could actually set an inaugural record at Wembley against City's closest rivals, Manchester United.

A Norwegian player has never scored in an FA Cup final in its 152-year history, offering Haaland the opportunity to become the first-ever star from his nation to get their name onto the scoresheet, and thus enter the history books of England's oldest football competition.

He is on a bit of a scoring drought, though, having failed to score since - ahem - May 14 during City's 3-0 win against Everton. Indeed, four games have been played since then, admittedly with Haaland only starting two of those, suggesting he has gone slightly off the boil, at least by his such lofty standards.

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne could become just the second Manchester City player to score in two different FA Cup finals for the club, following his strike against Watford in their 6-0 win in 2019. Bobby Johnstone, in 1955 and 1956, is the only City player in history to have managed that so far.