Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the FA Cup final

Looking for a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Manchester United is being shown free-to-air on BBC, ITV and STV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.
The Manchester derby comes to Wembley, with Manchester City aiming for the second piece of silverware in their bid for a treble.
Pep Guardiola's side lost on the last day of the Premier League to Brentford – but rested the likes of Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish for that game.
Manchester United – the only English side to have previously won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season – will be hoping to force a repeat of the last meeting between the two teams, which United won 2-1.
Kick-off is at 3pm BST.
Team news
Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek are missing for Manchester United. Antony is also unlikely to recover from an injury in time.
Form
Manchester City: LDWWW
Manchester United: WWWWL
Referee
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Neil Davies & Scott Ledger
Fourth Official: Peter Bankes
VAR: David Coote
Assistant VAR: Simon Long
Stadium
Manchester City vs Manchester United will be played at the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium in London.
Kick-off and channel
Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday June 3 in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC and ITV.
In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
International FA Cup TV rights
• UK: BBC and ITV share the rights
• USA: ESPN
• Canada: Sportsnet
• Australia: Network10 and Paramount Sports have the rights
• New Zealand: Sky Sport
