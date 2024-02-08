JULES BREACH: It is hard not to picture Manchester City retaining the Champions League in June

Erling Haaland and Manchester City are favourites to lift the Champions League again in June

When the Champions League knockout stages return, you know we’re heading towards the most exciting part of the campaign. Of the 16 clubs still battling for the ultimate prize in European football, the two teams left representing the Premier League are genuine contenders.

Holders Manchester City and Arsenal both finished top of their groups, meaning they avoided the majority of the big hitters in the last 16 like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

While every team at this stage of proceedings has to be respected, bosses Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta should be content with their favourable draws. Ties against Copenhagen and Porto respectively shouldn’t cause either too many problems, so you’d expect to see England’s remaining duo in the quarter-finals.

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup probably couldn’t believe his (bad) luck when his men were paired with the defending champions, who he describes as “the best club team in the world”.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal face Porto in the knockout stages of the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

They were dispatched 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in last season’s group stage and Guardiola will be eyeing a repeat, though he won’t underestimate the Danish giants.

They’re a much different proposition a year on – just look at what they did to Manchester United in November. Erik ten Hag’s team were floored 4-3 at Parken Stadium, where City only managed a 0-0 draw on their last visit in 2022.

However, they don’t have a side full of stars – something the Sky Blues have a plethora of – and with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland back, they have two of their best ready to finish the campaign on a high.

The Norwegian talisman has been rewriting the record books since his first appearance in the competition for Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, scoring a hat-trick on his debut. His incredible form has continued, at Borussia Dortmund and now City, with his goal tally already at a stunning 40 in 35 games at the tender age of 23.

He could become the youngest player to plunder 50 Champions League goals this term, a record currently held by Lionel Messi. City are a formidable force with Haaland leading the line.

Harry Kane will hope to get his hands on the Champions League trophy in June with Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

That, on top of the team’s statement group-stage displays – winning all six matches with an average possession of 69 per cent – makes it difficult not to picture them becoming the first English side to retain the trophy in the Champions League era. Arsenal are bidding to knock City off their perch and at last claim a maiden Champions League crown, 18 years after losing the final to Barcelona.

The Gunners’ pre-Christmas dip has left them playing catch-up in the Premier League, but in Europe it’s been a case of so far, so good. Their return to Europe’s elite competition slipped slightly under the radar, partly due to being in a meeker group than Newcastle and Manchester United, but Arsenal only lost one of their six matches, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Tougher tests are to come, although Porto, who qualified behind Barcelona in the group stage, shouldn’t be one of them. The last time the teams met, in 2010, the north Londoners prevailed 6-2 over two legs, and a similar scoreline against Sergio Conceicao’s Dragons wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

We’ve seen Arsenal waste opportunities in recent matches, which over a long campaign will prove costly when you’re competing with the likes of City and Liverpool week in, week out.

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid remain a much fancied side in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no second chances in knockout football – Arteta’s side must show they can be ruthless and steely when it matters most against the continent’s strongest opposition. Progress to the quarter-finals and a place in the June 1 showpiece may start to feel within touching distance for the Gunners faithful, and getting there this year would be handy given it’s at Wembley for the third time since 2011.

Arteta will be desperate to create some happy memories in Europe for Arsenal fans, and for himself after painful Europa League exits to Olympiacos and Villarreal during his reign.

We’re yet to see how his current crop copes when the pressure begins to intensify – can previous adversity inspire his team to lift the trophy the club have craved for so long?

Elsewhere, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Rangers and Aston Villa have Thursday nights off until March thanks to topping their Europa League and Conference League groups.

In the meantime, let’s sit back, relax and enjoy what the rest of Europe’s elite has to offer.

