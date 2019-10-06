Manchester United-linked Erling Braut Haaland calls transfer speculation "f***ing boring"

Erling Braut Haaland has described the growing speculation around his future as "f***ing boring".

Speaking to Norwegian site VG, the Red Bull Salzburg striker and son of former Manchester City midfielder Alf Inge Haaland is clearly aware of the reputation he's developing across Europe, saying: “The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure.

“The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.”

When pressed, he responded with the honest claim: "It's f***ing boring. I'm bored now. How bored on a scale of 1-10? 9.9."

However, he was also full of praise for his former manager at Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying: "He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He taught me a lot."

Seemingly adding fuel to the fire, he also said: "I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football."

Manchester United are openly in the market for a striker, and with the pre-existing relationship between Solskjaer and Haaland, a move might make sense. However, Arsenal have also been linked with the striker, with scouts watching the Austrian Bundesliga extensively in recent months according to Football London.

Unfortunately for Haaland, if he continues scoring at the rate he has been this season, then speculation is bound to continue.

He's already bagged 18 goals in just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including four hat-tricks, and has added five assists too, helping Red Bull Salzburg to an eight-point lead at the top of the table in Austria.

