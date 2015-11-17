Euro 2016 draw pots confirmed after Sweden, Ukraine victories

Victories for Sweden and Ukraine in the last two Euro 2016 play-offs mean the pots for the 24-team tournament finals draw have now been confirmed.

Competition hosts France are already guaranteed to be top seeds in Group A, with the other teams in pot one to be world number one nation Belgium, England, world champions Germany, Portugal and defending European champions Spain.

Following their progression against Slovenia, Ukraine will go into pot two alongside the likes of Italy and World Cup 2018 hosts Russia.

Sweden, who defeated Scandinavian rivals Denmark, are in pot three along with fellow play-off victors Hungary and four other nations.

After their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Republic of Ireland join Wales and Northern Ireland in the fourth pool, which also includes Turkey.

The draw will take place on December 12 in Paris.

Full pots:

Pot one (Hosts France already confirmed as top seeds in Group A): Belgium, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain.

Pot two: Austria, Croatia, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine.

Pot three: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden.

Pot four: Albania, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Turkey, Wales.