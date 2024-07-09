Buddies, no linking and Pickford the chaperone: how England used psychological tricks to beat Switzerland in their Euro 2024 penalty shootout

By
published

England applied a forensic level of detail to their penalties vs Switzerland

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring England's third shootout penalty against Switzerland at Euro 2024.
Bukayo Saka celebrates his penalty during England's shootout win over Switzerland (Image credit: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England were widely praised after a perfect penalty-shootout performance against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final. Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all converted from the spot.

There appeared to be none of the nerves or lack of conviction that had plagued England at previous tournaments. Each player stepped up confidently and made no mistake.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.