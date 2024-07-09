Quiz! Can you name all the clubs that England's Euro 2024 squad have played for?

Between them, England's 26-man squad have played for 101 clubs, or an average of almost four each.

Some, like Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, experienced several loan moves early on in their careers, while others progressed from academy straight through to first team.

Beyond the obvious top-level clubs, there are plenty of Football League and even a few non-League teams to name here.

We're giving you 10 minutes to name the 101 clubs that England's Euro 2024 squad have played for, although many appear more than once.

A few of the more obscure clubs might prove elusive but we'll be truly impressed if you manage to get them all.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!

