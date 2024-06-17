Euro 2024: Is Bukayo Saka fit to start for England against Denmark?

Gareth Southgate may have to make a decision on whether to start Bukayo Saka in England’s second group game at Euro 2024, with reports emerging that the Arsenal forward is still nursing an injury.

Saka played 76 minutes against Serbia before being replaced by Jarrod Bowen but had previously been sidelined after picking up an injury in training and missing Arsenal’s final league game against Everton.

Saka did make a cameo appearance off the bench in the pre-tournament friendly against Iceland but hasn’t played 90 minutes since April 28 when he helped the Gunners secure a 3-2 win over Tottenham.

The forward played 52 games for club and country last season and there are some concerns about burnout. In fact, the 22-year-old has already made a staggering 260 appearances since his first back in November 2018.

Southgate may well be reluctant to leave out Saka if he is deemed fit as he has been one of the most consistent performers for England in recent years.

However, there are plenty of options should the England manager decide to hand Saka a rest. Phil Foden prefers to play on the right of a front three, while Bowen is a ready-made replacement. Eberechi Eze is another option after an outstanding season for Crystal Palace.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.