Euro 2024: Is Bukayo Saka fit to start for England against Denmark?

By
published

Bukayo Saka is a crucial player for England but there are some concerns over his fitness ahead of the Euro 2024 clash against Denmark

England's Bukayo Saka running with the ball in a June 2024 friendly against Iceland.
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate may have to make a decision on whether to start Bukayo Saka in England’s second group game at Euro 2024, with reports emerging that the Arsenal forward is still nursing an injury. 

Saka played 76 minutes against Serbia before being replaced by Jarrod Bowen but had previously been sidelined after picking up an injury in training and missing Arsenal’s final league game against Everton. 

Adrian Back