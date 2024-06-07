Euro 2024: When is England’s next game?

Before the start of Euro 2024 in Germany, England have one more warm-up game to play, against Iceland at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the summer tournament on Thursday, three days after the Three Lions beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at Newcastle’s St. James Park. Cole Palmer scored his first goal for England in the game, before Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane confirmed victory on Tyneside.

Southgate’s team qualified for Euro 2024 with flying colours, winning six and drawing two of their eight matches, and begin the competition against Serbia on Sunday 16 June, before facing Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

When is England's next game?

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is one of four Eagles players who have been included in England's 26-man Euro 2024 squad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England take on Iceland at 7.45pm on Friday 7 June.

Wembley will host the fixture, which is the final time for players to impress Southgate and stake their claim for a starting berth in Germany.

The Three Lions will be without Jack Grealish, James Maddison, James Trafford, Jarrel Quansah, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite and Harry Maguire, who failed to make England’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024 after being included in the preliminary 33-man list.

Iceland celebrate at the final whistle after victory over England in the last-16 at Euro 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be Southgate's 95th game in charge of the senior England men's team, the same number of matches that Sir Bobby Robson managed for the Three Lions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Davide Massa leads an Italian team of officials for the game, assisted by Giovanni Baccini, Davide Imperiale and Matteo Marcenaro. Michael Fabbri and Daniele Paterna are on VAR for the match, and semi-automated offsides will also be in play.

This will be England's sixth meeting with Iceland, with Southgate’s team winning the last clash between the sides 4-0 at the national stadium in November 2020.

More Euro 2024 stories

Jose Mourinho hails Portugal's Euro 2024 squad as 'the best we have ever been'

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world