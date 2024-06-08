Euro 2024: England line-up against Serbia takes shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to play

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now expected to start against Serbia

The England line-up against Serbia is starting to become a little clearer.

The Three Lions begin their quest for Euro 2024 glory against Serbia on Sunday 16 June in Germany. The Veltins Arena is the venue for England's first match of the summer tournament, as they look to go one better than the 2020 iteration of the competition, when they were beaten in the final by Italy.

Ahead of the match against Serbia, people have been betting on what Gareth Southgate's starting XI will be. Judging by the odds, the Three Lions are expected to field an attacking side.

England line-up against Serbia: the predicted XI

Marc Guehi is one of four Crystal Palace representatives in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Betfair, England's starting XI for the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia will feature a mix of expected and unexpected picks.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford (1/80) will remain between the sticks, with Manchester City duo Kyle Walker (1/33) and John Stones (1/33) forming the right side of defence. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi (1/6) is expected to take the left centre-back slot vacated by the injured Harry Maguire, while Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (2/9) is the man tipped to start at left-back given Luke Shaw's ongoing rehabilitation after injury.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who can play at full-back or at centre-back, is 5/4 to start while the similarly versatile Ezri Konsa, of Aston Villa, is at 7/2.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were on the scoresheet for England in the 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Mondday, as well as Harry Kane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In midfield, Arsenal's Declan Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham are both 1/80 to begin the tournament for Southgate's team while the next shortest odds belong to a man who has plied his trade for Liverpool at right-back for the entirety of his senior club career.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 4/5 to start in the middle of the park against Serbia, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (5/6) and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo (7/4) both vying for a starting berth as well as Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton (4/1).

England captain Harry Kane will lead the line according to Betfair's odds (1/80), with Bukayo Saka (1/40) and Phil Foden (1/25) expected to flank the Bayern Munich striker.

Cole Palmer is at 7/2 to begin the tournament for England, while Anthony Gordon (4/1) and Ollie Watkins (10/1) are the next most likely to start.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze have the longest odds of any forwards at Southgate's disposal to start against Serbia, at 20/1 and 16/1, respectively.

Betfair: Most likely England XI to play first match at Euro 2024

Jordan Pickford (1/80) Kyle Walker (1/33) John Stones (1/33) Marc Guehi (1/6) Kieran Trippier (2/9) Declan Rice (1/80) Jude Bellingham (1/80) Trent Alexander-Arnold (4/5) Bukayo Saka (1/40) Harry Kane (1/80) Phil Foden (1/25)

