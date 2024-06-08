Euro 2024: England line-up against Serbia takes shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to play

By
published

Betfair's latest odds the England line-up against Serbia will be an attacking side for the Euro 2024 opener

England line-up against Serbia: Trent Alexander-Arnold of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is now expected to start against Serbia (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The England line-up against Serbia is starting to become a little clearer.

The Three Lions begin their quest for Euro 2024 glory against Serbia on Sunday 16 June in Germany. The Veltins Arena is the venue for England's first match of the summer tournament, as they look to go one better than the 2020 iteration of the competition, when they were beaten in the final by Italy.

Joe Nelson