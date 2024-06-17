Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Belgium vs Slovakia?

Who are the commentators for Belgium vs Romania?

Both sides will be getting their Euro 2024 campaigns underway at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt on Monday, with ITV broadcasting the Group E game live for a UK audience.

Belgium will be looking to reach the knockout stages of the tournament with relative ease, though Slovakia are certainly no pushovers - the only two games they lost in qualifying were against Portugal, while the Red Devils are coming to the end of their 'Golden Generation'

VIDEO: The Top 10 Kits At Euro 2024

Clive Tyldesley will lead the commentary for Belgium vs Slovakia, with the iconic voice set to grace the ears of ITV watchers on Monday. A stalwart of the gantry, Tyldesley has been commentating on games for ITV since 1998, working on games at each international tournament for the broadcaster ever since.

He'll be joined by Andros Townsend on co-commentary, with the former England international back on mic duties this tournament. Townsend earned plaudits for his commentary at World Cup 2022, as well as how he called the game between Hungary and Switzerland on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is still contracted to Luton Town until the summer of 2026, despite his transition into the media in recent years.

In the studio, Mark Pougatch is the main presenter. He is joined by Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, and former England internationals Joleon Lescott and Eni Aluko. They'll all look to provide their expert analysis while previewing the game, as well as at half-time and full-time.

