Europa League draw: Man Utd to face Van Persie's Fenerbahce, Inter get Southampton

Manchester United will face former striker Robin van Persie after being paired with Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side were drawn along with Fener, Feyenoord and Zorya in Group A for the competition.

United sold Van Persie to the Turkish side, who finished second in the Super Lig last season, in July 2015 after three years at Old Trafford.

The draw for the group stage – which will take place between September 15 and December 8 – was held in Monaco on Friday.

It also saw Inter picked out to come up against Premier League outfit Southampton in Group K, which also consists of Sparta Prague and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Elsewhere, Roma will play Viktoria Plzen, Austria Vienna and Astra in Group E after losing out to Porto in the Champions League play-offs.

LaLiga outfit Villarreal's failure to make the Champions League group stage means they will play Steaua Bucharest, FC Zurich and Osmanlispor in Group L of UEFA's second-tier tournament.