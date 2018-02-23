Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
Friday saw the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund among those involved.
The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League was held on Friday, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund among the names in the hat.
Milan against Arsenal is the pick of the ties, while Atletico Madrid have been pitted against Lokomotiv Moscow.
Lyon, attempting to reach the final at their Groupama Stadium home in May, take on CSKA Moscow.
The first legs will be played on March 8, with the return fixtures to take place a week later on March 15.
The official result of the Round of 16 !
Europa League round-of-16 draw in full:
Lazio v Dynamo Kiev
RB Leipzig v Zenit
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
CSKA Moscow v Lyon
Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
Sporting CP v Viktoria Plzen
Borussia Dortmund v Salzburg
AC Milan v Arsenal
