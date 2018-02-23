Europa League: Last-16 draw in full

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League was held on Friday, with Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund among the names in the hat.

Milan against Arsenal is the pick of the ties, while Atletico Madrid have been pitted against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Lyon, attempting to reach the final at their Groupama Stadium home in May, take on CSKA Moscow.

The first legs will be played on March 8, with the return fixtures to take place a week later on March 15.

Europa League round-of-16 draw in full:

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Lyon

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting CP v Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v Salzburg

AC Milan v Arsenal