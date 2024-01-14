'Even bus driver got praise' – Roy Keane thinks Tottenham love-in was exaggerated after Manchester United draw

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes all the praise for Tottenham was "exaggerated" after Spurs earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side twice came from behind to win a point and the visitors received plenty of positive reviews in the Sky Sports studio, with Gary Neville saying on a number of occasions that they had been the better team.

"Everyone's praising Tottenham but it was a draw, they didn't win," Keane said. "They were missing big players, but so were Man United. When you're a big team, you have to deal with these things."

"They were the better team, but it was a draw. The staff got praised, the bus driver got praise, everybody got praise. It finished 2-2, everybody relax."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp then claimed Postecoglou had taken Spurs further in six months than Erik ten Hag in his 18 at Old Trafford.

But Keane said: "Clearly the problems are deeper at United than at Spurs. You haven't got a clue what you're going to get from (United)."

Neville went on to say Spurs could finish in the top three this season if they continue their fine form, to which Keane sarcastically replied: "Top three? Dream big, lads."

Next up for United is an FA Cup fourth round clach against either Newport County or Eastleigh on January 28th.

Spurs, meanwhile, face Manchester City at home in the cup competition two days earlier.

More Manchester United stories

Liverpool legend says Manchester United 'interim coach' Erik ten Hag 'has to go'

WATCH: Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho makes instant impact on Borussia Dortmund return

'Liverpool, City and Chelsea have smart people' – former Manchester United boss opens up on problems at Old Trafford