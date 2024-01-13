'Liverpool, City and Chelsea have smart people' – former Manchester United boss opens up on problems at Old Trafford

The Jadon Sancho saga continues to run. Having returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan, the Manchester United midfielder may have hoped to end an eventful chapter in his career.

But opinions and emotions remain live, with former United manager Ralf Rangnick recently weighing in with a subtle dig against Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been sidelined by Ten Hag since making a social media post in which he described himself as a ‘scapegoat’ after the manager dropped him from the squad. He hasn’t played since August 26 th , and returned to Dortmund earlier this week.

Rangnick is now enjoying success managing the Austria national team, but when asked to comment on Sancho’s move couldn’t resist contrasting his experience with Ten Hag’s actions.

"He had his best time in Dortmund and, when he was healthy, he always played for me [at United]," Rangnick said. "However, he wasn't as carefree as in Dortmund.

"But that was also due to the overall situation. When he was fit, he was set and did well under me. He no longer had a chance in Manchester. He now has to get back into a rhythm and really into shape in Dortmund. From his point of view, the change makes perfect sense.

"In the six months I had him, there wasn't a single discipline problem. On the contrary, he is a calm and pleasant guy."

Rangnick has previously been critical of United's operations. While still manager there he said: "I know Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have smart people who take care of recruitment, scouting, the medical department… I think this is also an issue for our club."

Meanwhile Ten Hag has kept his cards close to his chest throughout the dispute with Sancho, and refused to engage fully with the subject when asked by journalists in a recent press conference.

He said: "I hope he is doing well. I wish him the best of luck and it will be a success."

Asked a follow-up about how Sancho can break in to the Dortmund team, the manager replied: "No, I already replied. I think it's enough.”

(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sancho has shared his own barbs against his parent club. Upon arriving at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion, he said: “When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside out, I’ve always been very close to the fans here and I’ve never lost contact with the people in charge.

"I can’t wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League."

United host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, while Dortmund face SV Darmstadt on Saturday.

