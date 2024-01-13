WATCH: Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho makes instant impact on Borussia Dortmund return

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has made an instant impact on his return to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho signed for United from Dortmund in a £73 million deal in July 2021, but has found himself frozen out by manager Erik ten Hag in recent times and accused by the Dutchman of not applying himself in training.

The former Manchester City youth hit back at those claims, saying he was being made a 'scapegoat' at United, but had made just three appearances for the Red Devils this season and returned to BVB in a loan deal on Thursday.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'," Sancho said.

"I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I can't wait to see my team-mates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

Sancho was named on the bench for Saturday's Bundesliga clash away to Darmstadt, but was brought on in a double change along with Marco Reus after 55 minutes.

And the two men combined to put Dortmund 2-0 ahead with 77 minutes on the clock as Sancho found space in the right side of the area and picked out Reus for a simple finish.

Dortmund went on to win the game 3-0 and on X (formerly Twitter), Gary Neville reacted by posting the video of the goal with two laughing emojis.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester United's former interim manager Ralf Rangnick criticised Ten Hag and the club for their treatment of Sancho.

