Everton confirm McGeady signing from Spartak

The Republic of Ireland international had been heavily linked with a switch to Merseyside in the January transfer window, and Everton announced the deal on Saturday, with McGeady paraded on the pitch at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League game against Norwich City.



McGeady spent three-and-a-half years at Spartak, scoring 13 goals in 93 appearances.

In a statement published on their official website, the Russian Premier League outfit said: "Spartak Moscow thanks Aiden for the years spent in the team and wishes him success in his future career."