Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri sees no reason for panic in the wake of reports Romelu Lukaku has rejected the club's latest contract offer.

Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola previously suggested Lukaku was 99.99 per cent certain to sign a new and improved deal at Goodison Park, where his existing contract due to expire in 2019.

But recent reports claim the Belgium international has now opted against a renewal as he targets Champions League football elsewhere.

Lukaku's alleged decision has fuelled speculation Everton could lose their star striker ahead of next season, but Moshiri is adamant he is going nowhere.

"It is not an issue," the Everton supremo told talkSPORT when asked about Lukaku's alleged rejection.

"The club is confident with the strong relationship it has with the player and the agent.

"He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and the new, improved contract is recognition of what he has done for the club.

"No one should worry, he is our player."

The 23-year-old Lukaku has scored 20 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Everton this term.