Everton to wait on Lennon discussion - Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez says the time is not right to talk about a permanent move for Tottenham's Aaron Lennon and that any discussions will wait until the end of the season.

Lennon has become a fans' favourite since moving to Goodison Park on loan in January, scoring twice in 12 Premier League appearances.

The England international is set to say farewell to the home fans when Everton entertain Sunderland on Saturday, as he is ineligible to face parent club Tottenham in their final game of the season.

Reports suggest that Everton have been quoted £9million to sign Lennon permanently, but Martinez rejected that as mere paper talk.

"The reality is I don't know where those figures or stories come from. We've had no conversations with Spurs," he said. "It's a significant game [against Sunderland] for Aaron and us as a football club.

"It's the last game he's available at Goodison. He's had a big impact on the team, there'll be a celebration with our fans and Aaron.

"Whatever happens in the future it has to be something the player is happy with. Then we'll sit down with the player. The conversation hasn't happened yet, but he's been a revelation since he came here. He's set real high standards and enjoyed his football.

"It's not the moment to speak about [a full deal], the next two games for him it is important to finish strong. You don't want to finish a period in a club without good performances. Then we'll sit down and see where Aaron wants to be."

Martinez stated that the elation of beating Manchester United last month was part of the reason for last weekend's lacklustre showing in the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

But with three games remaining the Spaniard, whose side are 11th, remains hopeful breaking into the top 10.

"I still see that the next nine points for us are important to achieve a top-10 finish," he added.

"It's an achievement internally that looked out of reach. From my point of view it's about getting that top-10 finish and the next three games are important for shaping the squad next season."