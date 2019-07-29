Here's how much Everton have offered Crystal Palace in fresh bid for Wilfried Zaha

The Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with an exit from Selhurst Park this summer after scoring 10 Premier League goals last season.

Arsenal were initially considered the frontrunners to secure his signature but have since turned their attentions to Lille’s Nicolas Pepe.

Sky Sports News reports that the Toffees have come in with a cash-only £55m bid that doesn’t involve a player exchange element.

Zaha is understood to be willing to move to Goodison Park despite having preferred the option of remaining in London.

The report adds that Everton are also looking to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean and have entered talks for the Italy international.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name the Spanish players with 5+ Premier League assists?

RANKED! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years: full list

ADVICE 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts