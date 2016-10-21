Evra hails old rival Suarez as 'the best number 9'

Patrice Evra has seemingly moved to bury the hatchet with Luis Suarez after congratulating the Barcelona striker on winning the Golden Shoe award.

Suarez was given an eight-match ban by the Football Association after he was found guilty of racially abusing Evra during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool in October 2011.

The Uruguay international, who had always maintained that the language he used towards Evra was misinterpreted, caused further controversy when he refused to shake the full-back's hand in a later match.

But Evra appears to have put the dispute behind them after hailing Suarez as "the best number nine" in a post on his official Instagram page.

Alongside a photograph of Suarez holding the Golden Shoe trophy, Evra wrote: "In my Instagram there is only love and never hate!

"Luis, you're a great player, the best number nine. Congratulations Luis. I love this game!"

Suarez claimed the Golden Shoe – in which goalscorers in European leagues are ranked based on a points system – ahead of Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo last season.