Evra signs new one-year Man United deal

The future of the 33-year-old was unknown, with reports suggesting the Frenchman's eight-year stay was to end after the Premier League giants endured a tumultuous season and finished seventh.

However, Evra will now stay at United for at least another campaign, and becomes the first player to commit their future to the club since it was announced Louis van Gaal will become United's new manager, replacing Ryan Giggs who was in charge on an interim basis following the ill-fated spell of David Moyes.

"We can confirm that Patrice Evra has extended his contract at Manchester United for another year," United posted on their official Twitter account..