Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel keen on Tottenham job if Antonio Conte leaves – report
Spurs' defeat to Arsenal at the weekend has increased doubt about Conte's future – could Tuchel come in to replace him...?
Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking at Tottenham (opens in new tab) should Antonio Conte leave, despite his very recent association with Spurs' London rivals Chelsea (opens in new tab) – who sacked him last September.
Conte's future has become the subject of increased speculation after Sunday's North London derby defeat to Arsenal (opens in new tab) – Spurs third loss in six league games, and a result which leaves them five points off the Champions League places.
Spurs appointed Conte – himself a former Chelsea head coach – in November 2021 on a deal running until the end of the current season – and while they have the option to extend his contract by a further year, the Italian has showed no sign of committing himself to the club beyond this summer.
Could Spurs soon find themselves naming a fourth boss in as many years, then? And could it really be Tuchel?
Well, according to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), the German is ready to get back into management and would listen to an approach from Tottenham – who he faced in one of his last games in charge of Chelsea.
That encounter at Stamford Bridge proved to be one of the feistiest affairs in recent Premier League history, with Tuchel and Conte clashing during the post-match handshake.
Were he to take over at Spurs, Tuchel would become the fifth ex-Chelsea boss to do so in the Premier League era – following in the footsteps of Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho and Conte.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
