Ex Manchester United manager linked with surprise Premier League return

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been linked with an immediate return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United forward - who took charge of the club on an interim basis following Erik ten Hag's sacking - left after Ruben Amorim was appointed, with there no room for Van Nistelrooy to continue within.

Ruud, 48, has made it clear his desire to work as a manager in England, so much so, he was approached by Championship side Burnley in the summer. But with a move to Turf Moor failing to come to fruition, another job may have now pricked his interest.

Ruud van Nistelrooy linked with the Leicester City job after Steve Cooper's dismissal

Steve Cooper was sacked by Leicester on November 25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest from Football Insider, Leicester City has already held talks with Van Nistelrooy. Graham Potter and David Moyes had also emerged as early candidates but it is the former Manchester United coach who leads the way.

Ruud is currently priced as low as 1/4 with some bookmakers, having won three games and drawn one during his short interim spell as head coach at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy is said to be keen to work in England and namely the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having enjoyed success at PSV, a full-time position in the Premier League feels like the next natural step for Van Nistelrooy, especially given how well he did at steering the ship with the Red Devils.

FourFourTwo admits appointing Van Nistelrooy would be a bold move by the Foxes as it does break the natural merry-go-round of managers who always seem to be mentioned for the same calibre of job.

“When you see him on the sidelines, there’s that passion there," said former teammate Paul Scholes on Ruud's desire to become a manager via TNT Sports.

"He even dresses like a manager. He looks like a manager. I’m pretty sure he must have the bug back to be a manager. Going back to being an assistant, it must be quite difficult because you’ll be frustrated.

“I think he should be a manager. Just watching these three games, he did well in Holland; he won the Dutch Cup. He won other things. He just looks like he’s made to be a manager to me.“I don’t think he should be anybody’s, not a puppet, but I think he’s better than being an assistant manager.”

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Van Nistelrooy is appointed at Leicester, the Foxes are in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.