Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper saves THREE penalties in one match, as part of heroic performance

Tottenham Hotspur could have done with some goalkeeping heroics of their own against Brigthon...

GIRONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 06: Paulo Gazzaniga of Girona FC stops a penalty during the LaLiga match between Girona FC and Athletic Club at Montilivi Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) Tottenham Hotspur
Gazzaniga saves a penalty for Girona (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had a torrid Sunday afternoon conceding three times to Brighton at the Amex Stadium, one of Spurs' former 'keepers enjoyed saving three penalties during one game.

Vicario could do little as Tottenham blew a 2-0 lead to Brighton, but the footballing drama clearly wasn't reserved for just the Premier League at the weekend.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 