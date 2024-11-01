Explained: Why Manchester United will have to wait patiently for Ruben Amorim's arrival

Ruben Amorim has been appointed Manchester United's new first-team head coach.

Speculation has engulfed the 39-year-old over the past week following Erik ten Hag's high-profile departure on Monday. Amorim is set to succeed the Dutchman at Old Trafford but will not begin his work immediately.

Instead, Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue his work in the interim, with Chelsea next up in the Premier League this weekend, following his midweek victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Why Ruben Amorim won't begin work immediately at Manchester United

Manchester United have appointed Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per ManUtd.com, Amorim will begin his position at Old Trafford on November 11, with further legalities and duties still to be completed at Sporting Lisbon in his home country.

Some supporters had suggested the former Portugal international could have been in charge for Chelsea's visit on Sunday but for now, van Nistelrooy is being allowed to continue in his role as interim head coach.

Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates following Manchester United's midweek win (Image credit: Getty Images)

No news has emerged on the future of van Nistelrooy, with conversations between United and Sporting said to have centred around just which coaches Amorim would be allowed to bring to Old Trafford following his appointment.

Van Nistelrooy, who rejoined Manchester United in the summer, says he is happy to help out as assistant manager, having made his desires clear after signing a two-year contract earlier this year.

"I decided to come back here for a very important reason - I'm here as an assistant to help the club forward," said the legendary Dutch striker at Carrington on Thursday.

"I'm still very motivated to do so in any capacity. As an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next. I'm very motivated to stay here and help the club [move] forward. That's my absolute goal."

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United's newest appointment has striking similarities to that of Ten Hag back in 2022. A young, exciting, versatile coach who has succeeded in his home country.

It remains to be seen whether he can steer the ship following the post-Sir Alex Ferguson slump, which has in truth claimed some huge names in the managerial world.