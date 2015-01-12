FA Cup Preview: Tottenham v Burnley

Tottenham had gone seven games without defeat in all competitions prior to Saturday's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace in Alan Pardew's first game in charge of their London rivals.

While Belgium international Chadli - scorer in the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor eight days ago - was disappointed to see that streak come to an end, he sees the Lancashire club's visit to White Hart Lane on Wednesday as an opportunity to kick-start another strong run of form.

He told Tottenham's official website: "I thought we were in control at 1-0 [against Palace] but after the penalty we were not in the game anymore and that's a big disappointment for everyone.

"Like we did before, after a loss we have to make things clear again and make a fresh start - and that's what we going to do."

Meanwhile, Burnley are beginning to show that they belong in the Premier League and followed up the stalemate with Tottenham with a 2-1 win over QPR that lifted them out of the bottom three.

Most would expect Burnley's focus to be on their quest to ensure top-flight survival.

However, Scott Arfield, who netted the opening goal versus QPR, is adamant that Sean Dyche's men will be doing everything they can to try to keep hopes of a cup run intact.

"The next clutch of games are important but none more so than the next one which is Tottenham away," Arfield told Burnley's official website.

"It's the FA Cup and that’s what you want to be involved in so we certainly won't be going down there to make up the numbers.

"It's no less important than today's [Saturday} win so we'll go there [Tottenham] and try to win."

Tottenham have little in the way of injury concerns, although Erik Lamela and Ryan Mason are both unavailable along with Nabil Bentaleb, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Algeria.

There are no new worries for a visiting side that will be without defenders Kevin Long (knee), Matthew Taylor (Achilles) and Stephen Ward (ankle).

However, with a crunch league clash with Palace - above Burnley on goal difference only - on the horizon on Saturday, it will be intriguing to see whether Dyche's team selection holds true to the sentiments of midfielder Arfield.