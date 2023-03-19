FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester derby final possible as City and United kept apart

Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) have been kept apart in the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals, raising the possibility of a first-ever Manchester derby final.

City – who thumped Burnley 6-0 in the quarter-finals – will face Championship Sheffield United – winners of a 3-2 thriller against Blackburn Rovers – in their fifth straight semi under Pep Guardiola.

In the other semi-final, Brighton – having dispatched League Two Grimsby Town 5-0 – will take on the winner of the final quarter-final between United and Fulham.

City have gone out in the last four in each of the past three seasons, last lifting the FA Cup in 2019.

Sheffield United have reached this stage for the first time since 2014 but could be without two key players against City: Tommy Doyle, who scored a stunning stoppage-time winner against Blackburn, and James McAtee are both on loan from the reigning Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Brighton will be looking to make their second final 40 years on from their first – when they lost to United, who were beaten by Chelsea on their last appearance in 2018.

Only Arsenal have won this competition more often than the Red Devils, whose 12th and most recent triumph came in 2016 under Louis van Gaal.

As for Fulham, their one and only FA Cup final appearance came when they were defeated by West Ham way back in 1975.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full:

Brighton vs Manchester United or Fulham

Manchester City vs Sheffield United

Ties to be played on the weekend of April 22/23