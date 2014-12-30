FA fines for Aston Villa and Sheff United

Villa's players reacted with frustration when Gabriel Agbonlahor was dismissed by referee Lee Mason in the 65th minute of a 1-1 draw at Villa Park on December 20.

Agbonlahor's red card, for a tackle on former team-mate Ashley Young, was subsequently rescinded by the Football Association (FA).

However, Villa have still been sanctioned for their conduct in the wake of the sending off.

The FA has also taken action against League One side Sheffield United, in relation to their 1-0 League Cup victory over Southampton on December 16.

United have been fined £4,000 for failing to control their officials, with first-team coach Chris Morgan having been sent to the stands following his side's winning goal.

After the match, Southampton manager Ronald Koeman accused United's coaching team of a lack of respect.