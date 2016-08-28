Fabinho expects Monaco stay despite Manchester United links

Monaco defender Fabinho says Champions League football will likely be enough to convince him to stay at the French club, despite links with Manchester United.

The 22-year-old scored a late penalty in the second leg to seal a 3-1 aggregate win over Villarreal in the play-off round and book Monaco's spot in the group stage, where they will face Tottenham, CSKA Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports in England have claimed that Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fabinho before Wednesday's transfer deadline, but while the Brazilian would not rule out a move away from Stade Louis II, he expects to stay.

"With the Champions League, it's not bad staying at Monaco," he told L'Equipe. "I'm not certain of staying, but at the same time, there's more of a chance of me staying than leaving."

Fabinho has been buoyed by Monaco's transfer window, which has seen the return of Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain from loan deals and the signings of Kamil Glik, Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy.

"We're stronger than last year. We've strengthened in defence with Glik and we're very good at full-back," he said. "The returns of Falcao and Germain are important. We just need leaders.

"Bernardo Silva is a key player, like Thomas Lemar. I've got a good understanding with Tiemoue Bakayoko. Confidence is higher."