Father: Pogba wants to play in a better league
With Real Madrid and Manchester United both linked, Paul Pogba's father says his son is keen to move to a better league than Serie A.
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba wants to play in a better league than Serie A, according to his father.
The Frenchman has plied his trade in Italy since leaving Manchester United in 2012, but he is being heavily linked with a move this close-season.
And, with Real Madrid linked, alongside a possible return to Old Trafford, Fassou Antoine Pogba might get his wish of seeing his son play at a higher level.
"What we want is that he plays in a better League," he said, in quotes reported by AS. "He'll decide which team he's going to play for."
The player's father also referred to a possible switch to Madrid as "interesting".
In his four years with Juve, Pogba has scored 34 goals in all competitions from midfield.
