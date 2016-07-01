Father: Pogba wants to play in a better league

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba wants to play in a better league than Serie A, according to his father.

The Frenchman has plied his trade in Italy since leaving Manchester United in 2012, but he is being heavily linked with a move this close-season.

And, with Real Madrid linked, alongside a possible return to Old Trafford, Fassou Antoine Pogba might get his wish of seeing his son play at a higher level.

"What we want is that he plays in a better League," he said, in quotes reported by AS. "He'll decide which team he's going to play for."

The player's father also referred to a possible switch to Madrid as "interesting".

In his four years with Juve, Pogba has scored 34 goals in all competitions from midfield.