FC Heidenheim 2 Hertha Berlin 3: Ibisevic at the double in DFB-Pokal
Vedad Ibisevic scored twice in the first half as Hertha Berlin end FC Heidenheim's run in the DFB-Pokal at the quarter-final stage.
Hertha Berlin secured their place in the draw for the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal with a hard-fought 3-2 win away at FC Heidenheim.
The 2. Bundesliga hosts raised hopes of an upset when they took the lead after 10 minutes, with Arne Feick tapping home a corner in front of Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.
However, Vedad Ibisevic's first-half double saw the visitors - who sit in third place in the Bundesliga table - turn the deficit around before the break.
Genki Haraguchi made it 3-1 on 58 minutes, cutting in from the left before beating Kevin Muller with a low drive.
Heidenheim cut the gap to one when Marc Schnatterer converted an 82nd-minute penalty, but Hertha held on to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in over two decades.
