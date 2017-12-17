Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal

Nabil Fekir has opened the door to an exit from Lyon, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the European giants interesting the France international.

Fekir has struck 11 Ligue 1 goals this season to help Lyon to third, behind defending champions Monaco and runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But the 24-year-old, whose Lyon contract expires in June 2019, seems to be planning his next move, having listed a host of LaLiga and Premier League clubs on his radar.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the versatile attacker, but Fekir denied reports a deal has been done with the Catalan giants.

"There's nothing concrete with Barcelona," Fekir told Telefoot.

"Spain makes me dream: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid. Those are great clubs.

"But there is also England, with Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Is this my last season at Lyon? I don't know what the future holds for me. I've still got two years left on my contract. So, I'm still Lyonnais."

2 - Fekir is the 2nd French player to score 11 goals after 12 matchdays in L1 over the last 40 seasons after Benzema in 2007/08 (11). Heir. November 6, 2017

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas previously ruled out a January departure for Fekir and claimed the player is happy to stay at the club.